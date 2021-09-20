‘Whatever she said was music to my ears’: Babul Supriyo on meeting Mamata Banerjee

Former BJP Minister Babul Supriyo, who Monday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee two days after joining Trinamool Congress, said the two had a “very musical talk”.

Supriyo, MP from Asansol, visited state secretariat Nabanna to meet Banerjee. “It was great meeting Didi. We had a very good discussion. I thanked her for giving me an opportunity to work for Bengal and serve the people,” PTI quoted him as saying after the interaction.

We had a very musical talk, at the same time whatever she said was really music to my ears. I want to thank Didi and Abhishek for welcoming me sp affectionately & warmly to the TMC family: TMC leader Babul Supriyo after meeting CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/PtffbxvlGy — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Supriyo, who used to be a staunch critic of Banerjee in his BJP days, added: “We had a very musical talk. Whatever she said was music to my ears. I want to thank Didi and Abhishek for welcoming me so affectionately and warmly to the TMC family.” He said Banerjee asked him to “work with all my heart and sing with all my heart”, which he thought was “the icing on cake”. “She said ‘Pujor samayo tumi gaan karo (sing during Durga Puja)’,” he added.

Asked about his responsibilities in the TMC, Supriyo said it was for the party to decide. “I have nothing to say about it. It is for the party and our supremo Mamata Banerjee to decide. It is her prerogative,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

This was Supriyo’s first meeting with Banerjee after formally joining the party on Saturday.

Earlier in an interview to The Indian Express, Supriyo said he had been unhappy in the BJP and was feeling sad on being dropped as a Union minister even after “his hard work and good work”. Following this, he even announced his exit from politics. “Like many others, I feel I did some good work as MoS. Yes, it (joining TMC) was an unexpected move. I was surprised when my good friend Derek O’Brien (Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader) asked me whether I will join TMC. I can just say that I responded to a good opportunity — it was important for me,” he said.