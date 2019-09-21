Babul Supriyo manhandled: All kept in loop over visit, says Governor; TMC sticks to stand

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday slammed TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee for claiming that he went to Jadavpur University without informing the government.

The TMC later issued another statement saying that it stood by its earlier statement.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan regarding Thursday’s incident said, “…His visit was rendered imperative as the Vice Chancellor and the pro-Vice Chancellor had left the University while the Union Minister, Shri Babul Supriyo, continued to be detained by the agitating students/persons there…”

“As a final step before going, the Governor/Chancellor took initiative in connecting with the Hon’ble Chief Minister, West Bengal… There were many telephonic interactions between the two…” the statement said.

“In discharge of his duty both as Chancellor of the University and Governor of the State, he felt it necessary to visit the University and all agencies required to be kept in the loop were informed,” it added.

The TMC had earlier said it was “shocking” that Dhankhar had visited the campus without informing the “elected government” to the “so-called rescue” of the BJP leader. On Friday, the TMC issued a statement saying it stood by its claims. “On behalf of AITC, what we said yesterday… we stand by it… Our expectation is that Governor must give justice to the V-C, Professors, students… Administra-tion played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably.”