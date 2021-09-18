scorecardresearch
Ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool Congress

Supriyo had resigned from the Union cabinet just ahead of the recent reshuffle.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata |
Updated: September 18, 2021 3:16:51 pm
Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool Congress. (Photo: AITC)

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

“Today, in the presence of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O’Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family. We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him!” Trinamool said in an official statement.

Supriyo had resigned from the Union cabinet just ahead of the recent reshuffle. Weeks after that, he had announced his exit from politics. Supriyo said he had been having differences in opinion with certain BJP leaders ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. The ‘infighting’ between senior leaders, he added, was causing harm to the party. In his initial Facebook post, he clarified that he had no plans on joining a rival political party, only to edit out that part later.

