Babul Supiyo slams Bengal BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh says ex-minister wants to be in news

A day after announcing on social media that he was quitting politics, former Union minister Babul Supiyo on Sunday said he has not decided his course of future action. The BJP MP from Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district also lashed out at state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for their “uncouth comments” about his decision.

Sharing screenshots of the comments made by the two leaders, Supriyo wrote in a Facebook post, “I have gone through your comments. Each is seeing it [his decision to quit politics] in their own way, understanding it in that way, supporting it, opposing it, raising questions and also asking for clarifications. Some people are using language as per their choice. I accept it all, but I can respond with my work. Why do I have to be at the post of an MP or a Minister?”

He added, “Give me some time. I will now focus on my singing and shows. I will have a lot of time in hand. I will not have to deal with such uncouth comments every day. So much positive energy will be saved. I can use this positive energy for good work.”

Reacting to the latest broadside against him, Ghosh said, “The more my name is taken by people who want to be in news through theatrics, the more I become aware they tend to seek importance by doing that. He [Supriyo] is still in the BJP, as far as my knowledge goes.”

On Saturday, the former Union minister who was dropped from the Central council of ministers in a reshuffle last month announced that he was quitting politics.

He wrote on Facebook, “After speaking to my father, mother, wife daughter and friends and understanding everything, I am saying that I am not switching over to any other party. I have not been called by TMC, Congress or CPIM and neither am I joining them. I am one team player! Have always supported one team Mohun Bagan. Have done only one party BJP. That’s it!”

He later edited the post to say, “After speaking to my father, mother, wife daughter and friends and understanding everything, I am saying that I am leaving.”

In response, the state BJP chief claimed there was a tendency of his detractors to target him because of his importance. “If I were not important then why would anyone target me? People can say a lot of things but they should not discuss the party’s internal affairs in a public forum. I still believe that he is in the party and will remain so,” Ghosh added.

Kunal Ghosh asked Supriyo why he did not send his resignation letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, and accused him of “staging a drama on Facebook”.

Supriyo fought against TMC’s Arup Biswas from the Tollygunge constituency in the recently held Assembly election.

With inputs from PTI