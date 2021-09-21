Babul meets Mamata, says up to CM to decide his role

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo who joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) last week met party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Monday, and said his role in the party was the “prerogative of the chief minister”.

Supriyo, the Asansol MP drove to the secretariat along with Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, and interacted with Banerjee for over half an hour.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the singer-turned-politician said, “I am very happy after meeting her [Banerjee]. The affection and warmth with which she welcomed me to the TMC family…She asked me to work with all my heart and sing with all my heart, which I think is the icing on the cake. She said ‘Pujo r samay o tumi gaan koro [You should sing even during the Durga Puja]’.”

Supriyo said the discussion with the chief minister was a “musical talk” but declined to comment on his role in the party. He added, “My role in the party is entirely the prerogative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. We had a very musical talk. At the same time, whatever she said was really music to my ears. I want to thank ‘Didi’ and Abhishek [Banerjee] for welcoming me so affectionately and warmly to the TMC family.”

A senior TMC leader claimed that the former BJP leader might be inducted into the state Cabinet.

“Supriyo has experience in the Ministry of Urban Development, and the chief minister thinks he may serve better in that portfolio.”

Meanwhile, the Asansol MP reiterated he would resign from the Lok Sabha as soon as possible. “If the Speaker gives me time on Wednesday, then I will resign from MP post.”