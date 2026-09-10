Babughat to Mayapur via hybrid ferry: Bengal’s proposed waterway project to boost religious tourism

With the proposed waterway route, places near the ISKCON Temple in Mayapur and other local sites also stand to benefit, according to the state tourism department officials. (Representational)

The West Bengal government is planning to launch a hybrid electric ferry service between Kolkata’s Babughat and Mayapur, to boost religious and cultural tourism through the state’s inland waterways.

Traveling along the proposed waterway between the two iconic sites, tourists will be able to visit major religious, historical and cultural sites situated along the banks of Ganga.

The project would be implemented within the next 15 months, the state tourism minister said.

The project is also expected to bring much needed relief from the city’s traffic woes, further worsened by potholes and waterlogging during monsoon rains. The inland waterways once used to be the primary mode of travel in Bengal, but with the expansion of road and rail networks, river transportation gradually declined. Now, with the state government advancing efforts to redevelop this historic waterway, tourists are expected to explore key sites along the river with ease.