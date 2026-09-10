Babughat to Mayapur via hybrid ferry: Bengal’s proposed waterway project to boost religious tourism
The Hybrid Electric Ferry project, expected to launch in 15 months, will provide respite from traffic woes on the key route from Kolkata to Mayapur, and ease travel to various spiritual sites in West Bengal.
The West Bengal government is planning to launch a hybrid electric ferry service between Kolkata’s Babughat and Mayapur, to boost religious and cultural tourism through the state’s inland waterways.
Traveling along the proposed waterway between the two iconic sites, tourists will be able to visit major religious, historical and cultural sites situated along the banks of Ganga.
The project would be implemented within the next 15 months, the state tourism minister said.
The project is also expected to bring much needed relief from the city’s traffic woes, further worsened by potholes and waterlogging during monsoon rains. The inland waterways once used to be the primary mode of travel in Bengal, but with the expansion of road and rail networks, river transportation gradually declined. Now, with the state government advancing efforts to redevelop this historic waterway, tourists are expected to explore key sites along the river with ease.
The proposed ferry route
The hybrid ferry will connect several key sites on the Ganga river between Babughat and Mayapur.
After departing from Babughat, the ferry will pass Kuti Ghat in Baranagar to cross over to Belur Math — the world-renowned headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission.
Directly opposite Belur Math, on the river’s eastern bank, sits the prominent spiritual shrine of Dakshineswar Kali Temple, famous as the place of spiritual practice (‘Sadhna Sthali’) of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and established by Rani Rashmoni.
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Further along the route, the tourists can visit the historic site associated with the stay of Nityananda Prabhu in Khardah, Barrackpore’s Annapurna Temple, Serampore’s historic palaces, Shyamnagar’s Mulajore Kali Temple, and Naihati’s Boro Maa Temple.
Moving further along the journey through Tribeni, Kalna, and Nabadwip, the route reaches its final destination at Mayapur. Kalna’s 108 Shiva Temples and Nabadwip’s connection to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu further connects more spiritual sites to the proposed waterway route.
Why traffic pangs on Mayapur route
Mayapur, located in the Nadia district at the sacred confluence of the Bhagirathi (Ganga) and Jalangi rivers, is the global spiritual headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and a revered holy site for Gaudiya Vaishnavism, attracting millions of pilgrims annually.
However, reaching Mayapur by road remains notoriously difficult due to geographical and infrastructural limitations. The journey, typically around 130 km from Kolkata, is heavily plagued by severe traffic bottlenecks along key routes like National Highway 12 (formerly NH 34) and the Kalyani Expressway.
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Commuters frequently face narrow stretches, single-lane diversions, ongoing road construction, and heavy commercial truck traffic, turning what should be a three-hour drive into a tedious 4-to-6-hour ordeal.
Furthermore, because Mayapur is surrounded by rivers, direct vehicular access is constrained; travelers driving via Nabadwip often have to rely on ferry crossings for their vehicles or navigate circuitous, poorly-maintained rural bypasses to cross the waterways.
With the proposed waterway route, places near the ISKCON Temple in Mayapur and other local sites also stand to benefit, according to the state tourism department officials.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
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Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
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