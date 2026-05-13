Ayushman Bharat card for West Bengal senior citizens: How to apply online and what all are covered

West Bengal elected a new government under the leadership of the current chief minister, Suvendhu Adhikari, who announced the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) by the central government. A new policy expansion has turned health security into a universal right for India’s eldest generation. (Source: File photo)

West Bengal recently elected a new government under Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari, who announced the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) by the Central government. A new policy expansion has turned health security into a universal right for India’s eldest generation.

What is Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)?

Under the updated guidelines, every senior citizen aged 70 and above is now eligible for Rs 5 lakh in annual, cashless health insurance, a safety net that covers the high costs of secondary and tertiary hospitalisation.

Whether a senior comes from a struggling household or a wealthy background, the policy recognises that health crises at 70+ are a universal challenge, ensuring no family has to drain their life savings to provide quality medical care for their elders.