Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal wants export target reach Rs 3 lakh cr by 2022

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata would play an important role in making the country self-reliant and asked all stakeholders to work together to achieve an export target of Rs 3 lakh crore by 2022.

“The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port is a pride of India and plays an important role in the nation’s development,” tweeted Sonowal.

Addressing a press conference here, he expressed confidence that the port will improve trade activities to the northeast states and the neighbouring Bangladesh. Sonoal said the National Waterways 1 and 16 would be connected, making way for direct access to Assam from Bangladesh.

In Bengal on a two-day visit, the former Assam minister inaugurated and launched several projects worth Rs 354 crore at Kolkata Dock and Haldia Dock.

He assured that the Centre would extend all infrastructure help to further develop of the port.

Sonowal said that the Centre had allocated Rs 1,000 crore for dredging at the Kolkata port.

On the proposed deep-sea port in Tajpur, Sonowal said if the state sends the proposal, the Centre would cooperate with it. The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers will be connected to the Bay of Bengal through this port. For ease of doing business, Sonowal said the Kolkata port would be soon move to the online delivery system, thereby cutting the wait time for cargos.

