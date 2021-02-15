Away from street, TMC & BJP log into virtual space for upper hand

Users can stay updated with the latest news and developments across the state through the news section. (Representational)

The election battle between the BJP and the TMC has moved from the street to the virtual space with both launching mobile applications to intensify their digital campaigns.

At an SC/ST conference on February 4, Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee launched the Didir Doot app to disseminate information on party programmes and government schemes, and encourage interaction and feedback. In the first week, the app has garnered 1 lakh subscribers, most in the age group of 18 to 35, according to the Trinamool Congress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Modipara app at an event during his visit to West Bengal on February 11. The app was designed with an eye on the Assembly polls due in April-May and mostly caters to BJP workers and supporters. “Everybody present here should install it before reaching home,” Shah said at the event.

“To connect Didi to the people of West Bengal, Didir Doot, a first-of-its kind mobile application, has been launched to keep them updated with the recent developments in the state, facilitate a direct interaction with here and provide a platform to contribute in spreading her vision within their circle through various in-app and on-ground activities,” said a TMC leader.

He further said, “Through this application, the user can directly connect with Didi via live streaming and video conferences.

He/she can also stay updated with Didi’s initiatives, recent events and progress in the state through news feed, photos, videos and infographics.”

Users can stay updated with the latest news and developments across the state through the news section. The app also has infographics on the state government schemes and how they have benefitted various sections of society. The video section contains Banerjee’s speeches, initiatives and political journey.

Users can keep themselves abreast of TMC’s upcoming activities and important events. The Connect with Didi section is designed for suggestions and feedback for Banerjee. The app also provides for live streaming of her meetings and events.BJP’s Modipara app contains information about the upcoming party events not only in the state but across the country.

Users can share videos and other digital content from the app to social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. In his February 11 address, Shah asked party workers to intensify digital campaigning with a a target of reaching out to two crore people.

He also asked them to popularise the app through their social media accounts.