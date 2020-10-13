Avoid stepping out for Durga Puja shopping, celebrations: CM Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tourism Minister Indranil Sen at the unveiling of the Durga Puja edition of Jago Bangla at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Monday. Partha Paul

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked people of West Bengal to maintain caution ahead of Durga Puja. Speaking to mediapersons after a Cabinet meeting, Banerjee reiterated that community spread of coronavirus, which is airborne, has been reported in the state.

“I urge everybody to follow Covid-19 protocols during the festive season. There are instances of community transmission of Covid-19. Also, the contagion becoming airborne,” said Banerjee.

The CM asked people to avoid stepping out during the festive season as much as possible. “I cannot ask people not to step out, but will request not to go out for shopping or celebrations,” Banerjee said. She also advised people to wear thick masks while visiting Durga Puja pandals.

Last month, the West Bengal government had issued a notification asking Durga Puja committees to follow Covid-19 protocols, including setting up of open pandals and making masks mandatory for visitors.

“Pandals should be spacious and kept open on all sides. In case it becomes essential to have a ceiling, then the sides will have to be kept open. If the sides are blocked, then the ceiling has to be kept open,” the notification said. It also banned cultural programmes in or near the puja pandal premises.

On Monday, Banerjee also advised the puja committees to distribute masks among pandal visitors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd