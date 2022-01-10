Kolkata: Auto driver found dead with head injuries, one held

A man was arrested after he allegedly murdered an autorickshaw driver in Kolkata’s Anandapur police station area Sunday, police said. The deceased was identified as Biswajit Jana (36) and was a resident of Vivekananda Colony in Nonadanga in Anandapur, he added.

“Around 7.05 am on Sunday, Anandpur police station received information about a person lying injured. The victim was found lying on his chest motionless and in an unconscious condition in a deserted place near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police official.

Following his death, Jana’s family members and local residents protested and demanded that the accused person be arrested.

According to the police, there were injuries on the man’s head, limbs and other parts of the body. “A blood-stained cement block was also found beside the body. His autorickshaw was found parked nearby. During preliminary inquiry, it turned out that Jana had left home the night before in his autorickshaw at around 10.30 pm,” police said.

“Arrangements were made to conduct an inquest and a post-mortem examination of the body. A murder case was also lodged at Anandapur Police against unknown persons on the basis of the recorded and signed statement of the man’s father,” added the police official.

The official said that the police seized the deceased’s jacket and mobile phone from the scene. “Witnesses were questioned and footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the police outpost were also scanned,” he added.

During the investigation, a person, identified as Mangal Mondal (31) of Vivekananda Colony, was arrested from the Nonadanga Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

“He admitted to killing Jana. He said that on Saturday night, he and the victim were drinking alcohol inside the latter’s autorickshaw. A few days ago, Jana had asked Mondal to give him his wife’s phone number. The request had angered the accused and he assaulted Jana with a cement block and later killed him with an iron rod,” said a police official.