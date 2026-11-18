Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chi... Read More
Australia is exploring investment opportunities in West Bengal’s mining, solar energy and education sectors, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said after meeting BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday.
Green met Bhattacharya at the party office in Bidhannagar and discussed investment opportunities.
“We congratulated the BJP for its victory in the Assembly polls, and we look forward to what lies ahead for the people of West Bengal and greater economic opportunities here,” Green said. He added that Australian companies were keen to assess the state’s investment potential and had received assurances of cooperation from the BJP government.
“I will try to engage with businessmen in Australia and highlight that a new chapter has opened in West Bengal and there are new opportunities here,” Green said.
Bhattacharya said Australian investors viewed the state as more investment-friendly after the change in government. “Australian companies are keen to invest in Bengal. They already have eight university campuses in the country. They want to set up a campus here. They have already talked to state Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay,” he added.
He said Australia had also expressed interest in expanding cooperation in nuclear and solar energy. “They stated that if we want to develop nuclear power, they will supply uranium. Australia is already a strategic partner of India in this regard. They also want to develop solar energy here. I told them that all cooperation will be provided,” he added.
Australian companies are eyeing investments in the mining, solar and education sectors, Bhattacharya said. “They want students and youth to go for tie-ups and get placements in different international companies through Australia,” he added.
Suggesting that the state’s investment climate had improved, Bhattacharya said, “Investors are coming, NRIs are coming. As earlier, there was party control over such things…they are visiting our party office. We have told them to meet the chief minister, the finance minister and the industries minister.”
He claimed that West Bengal industries were now planning to expand within the state, unlike earlier. “Industrialists who had decided to shift outside are now investing here,” he added.