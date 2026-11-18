Australia is exploring investment opportunities in West Bengal’s mining, solar energy and education sectors, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said after meeting BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday.

Green met Bhattacharya at the party office in Bidhannagar and discussed investment opportunities.

“We congratulated the BJP for its victory in the Assembly polls, and we look forward to what lies ahead for the people of West Bengal and greater economic opportunities here,” Green said. He added that Australian companies were keen to assess the state’s investment potential and had received assurances of cooperation from the BJP government.

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“I will try to engage with businessmen in Australia and highlight that a new chapter has opened in West Bengal and there are new opportunities here,” Green said.