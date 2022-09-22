Attempts on to change country’s history for political gains: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that efforts were on to change the country’s history for a “political purpose” and a true leader should take along all irrespective of caste or religion.

Inaugurating Alipore Independence Museum, Banerjee said without naming anyone that politicians were making a concerted effort to change India’s rich history of its struggle for freedom.

“Our religions may be different, but for a neta (leader), there should not be any difference based on the people’s caste, creed and religion. A leader should take all his subjects along,” said the Chief Minister.

Recounting the presence of Mahatma Gandhi in the city when the country became free to ensure peace and communal harmony, Banerjee said, “We don’t need another bout of divide and rule politics.

The 112-year-old high-security Alipore Central Correctional home was closed in 2019 for security purposes after all its inmates were shifted to other correctional homes. After repair and renovation work, it was turned into a museum.

“Our new generation won’t know about our struggle for freedom. So, it is necessary to preserve history. We are doing the same thing at the Bengal Assembly where old files, including those related to Netaji, have been released and

digitized. The aim is to turn this jail into a museum to preserve its rich heritage and history,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee said, “Isn’t this our duty to remember those who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom? Leaders can have conflicting ideologies, but I don’t think there can be a conflict over honour.”

Mamata further said in the museum, the state government tried to preserve everyone’s contribution to the freedom

movement.

Recalling footballer Gostho Pal, Mamata said, “He also fought British in the field. So, we are preserving his contribution, too.”

She also mentioned that she used to sing patriotic songs during her school days. “I remember those songs till now,” said the CM reciting a few stanzas.

The jail had as its prisoners at various times freedom fighters and leaders like Sri Aurobindo, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Sarat Chandra Bose, Bidhan Chandra Roy and many other stalwarts during the Independence movement.