Attempts could be made to spark communal tension: Mamata to cops at Gangasagar Mela

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she suspects that a conspiracy may be hatched by some to trigger communal tension during the Gangasagar Mela scheduled for January next year.

She was speaking during a high-level review meeting on preparations for the Mela, which is slated to be held from January 11-14 next year on the Sagar island. She directed senior police officers to step up security in the run-up to the mela. She said, “Many will plan for communal tension. We have to foil their plan.”

Bigger crowds are expected this time after a lull induced by the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the past two years. The state government expects nearly 30 lakh people to attend the mela and take holy dip during ‘Makar Sankranti., official sources said.

“I will ask the state health department to be alert about the Covid situation and instruct them to form a team comprising expert doctors, led by the health secretary. We must ensure surveillance,” Banerjee said.

She added that on the lines of Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, from this year aarti would be done at Gangasagar too.

Representatives of the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Eastern Railway, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port, BSNL and the NDRF, among others, were present at the meeting. The Chief Minister is likely to visit the Sagar island by the month-end to review preparedness. Over 3,000 buses and barges will be deployed for the Gangasagar Mela.