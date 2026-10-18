Attacks on Left book stalls mark a turbulent Durga Puja for CPI(M)

For the Left in West Bengal, this Durga Puja has been marked by a series of alleged attacks on book stalls and disputes over permission to set them up near pandals. The CPI(M) has accused BJP supporters of targeting its stalls and vowed to resist the attacks. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, however, has denied that his party directed any such action and urged people to report those responsible to the police.

The latest incident was reported on Friday night, when a group of masked men allegedly vandalised several CPI(M) book stalls along GT Road in Bardhaman town. The CPI(M) said it had emailed the police in advance seeking security, but the vandalism took place despite the request.