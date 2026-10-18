Attacks on Left book stalls mark a turbulent Durga Puja for CPI(M)

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

A senior CPI(M) leader said the party’s book stalls had faced attacks during the TMC’s regime too, but not on such a scale.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataOct 18, 2026 05:47 AM IST
West Bengal BJP president Samik BhattacharyaWest Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya
Make us preferred source on Google

For the Left in West Bengal, this Durga Puja has been marked by a series of alleged attacks on book stalls and disputes over permission to set them up near pandals. The CPI(M) has accused BJP supporters of targeting its stalls and vowed to resist the attacks. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, however, has denied that his party directed any such action and urged people to report those responsible to the police.

The latest incident was reported on Friday night, when a group of masked men allegedly vandalised several CPI(M) book stalls along GT Road in Bardhaman town.  The CPI(M) said it had emailed the police in advance seeking security, but the vandalism took place despite the request.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim said the attacks were taking place at several locations across the state. Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh also criticised the alleged attacks, saying, “It appears that such a situation is being created from the BJP’s side, and CPI(M) stalls are being attacked in several places. They are being obstructed. This should not happen. The BJP is destroying the democratic space.”

A senior CPI(M) leader said the party’s book stalls had faced attacks during the TMC’s regime too, but not on such a scale.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments