Attacks on Hindus: Ploy to create anarchy, says Bangladesh minister

Holding Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat, among others, responsible for fomenting communal tension in the country, Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Minister M Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said recent attacks on people from minority Hindu community there was a ploy by fundamentalists to destabilise the country and create anarchy.

Addressing the media at Kolkata Press Club, Mahmud said the Sheikh Hasina government has taken “tough action” against perpetrators of these attacks and asserted that his government aims to root out communalism and fundamentalism.

He said: “(In 1971), some people close to Pakistan had opposed our liberation war. Their descendants are still there…. Some parties such as BNP and Jamaat cash in on communalism; they believe in communalism…”

Asked about violence against people from Hindu community, Mahmud said: “We believe no one — neither a Hindu nor a Muslim person — will put a Quran in puja mandap, or a Gita in mosque. This was a ploy by fundamentalists to destabilise the country and create anarchy. One person put a Quran in a (Durga) puja mandap; some people videographed that and put it up on social media.”

Subsequently, he said, “some atrocities took place in different parts of Bangladesh — our government has taken tough action against all culprits.”

Mahmud said 129 cases have been filed and 1,204 have been arrested so far for these incidents. “All houses demolished, especially in Rangpur, have been rebuilt…measures have been taken to repair the temples (that were attacked),” he said.

Mahmud claimed nearly 32,000 Durga Pujas were held across Bangladesh this year and only a few were attacked.

He held former Bangladesh President Gen Ershad responsible for bringing religion into the country’s Constitution.