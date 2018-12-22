Attacked by TMC goons, claims South 24 Parganas BJP leader; ruling party denies

BJP’s South 24 Parganas president Abhijeet Das was allegedly attacked, and his car vandalised, in Diamond Harbour on Friday. While Das claimed Trinamool Congress workers were behind the attack, ruling party leaders denied the allegation.

Sources said the vehicle, occupied by Das and other BJP workers, was first blocked and vandalised while they were en route to a block-level meeting. “They then pulled us out and I was attacked with a knife, bamboo, stick and so on. I have received a severe head injury and am on my way to CMRI hospital.This is hooliganism by the ruling party,” claimed Das.

The BJP leader said he had not submitted a police complaint yet, as he was headed to a hospital, but said he was likely to do so. “We haven’t received any complaint yet,” confirmed a police officer.

Das claimed he had been demanding personal security for the past year as he had been threatened multiple times.

“I am Abhishek Banerjee’s target. I have also written to senior cops but no one ever paid heed to it”, he alleged.

When contacted a TMC leader said, “BJP’s people fight within themselves. They use big names to get mileage. TMC has better work to do instead of attacking people who have no existence.”