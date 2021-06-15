Attack on people’s belief: On post-poll violence, Adhikari-led BJP team meets Guv

A BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed concern over the law-and-order situation.

“Over 50 Opposition MLAs expressed serious concern at lawlessness @MamataOfficial and partisan stance @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and sought intervention as the situation was sliding. Governor assured the MLAs and Leader of opposition @SuvenduWB that he will look into grievances of which he is aware,” Dhankhar tweeted after the meeting.

Dhankhar criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government over the post-poll violence.

“Four cabinet meetings have been done but no statement has been made over post-poll violence. In these meeting, did anyone utter one word on the violence. It is such a big crisis. Did the CM even visit any of the effected area? Did ministers and officers even try once to wipe out the tears of the sufferers?” he asked.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore’s famous poem “Where the mind is without fear”, Jagdeep Dhankhar said no one’s mind was free from fear in Bengal

The delegation handed over a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting incidents of Tiljala and Chandannagar and how “17,000 BJP workers” were still forced to stay away from their home out of fear.

Adhikari thanked the Governor for giving the large delegation of BJP MLAs a patient hearing.

“We have seen Basirhat, Dhulagarh… in the past. We thought that after coming to power with 213 seats such incidents of violence will stop, but the recent incidents of violence in Chandannagar and Tiljala narrate a different story. It is basically an attack on people’s belief. From May 2, political violence has turned communal. In the last seven days… A nine-year-old minor in Manikchak and a 60-year-old in Purba Medinipur have been raped. One minor was raped inside an ambulance in Farakka. Where is woman security that they talk about… Woman MPs are also being attacked. SCs and STs are specially being targetted. We discussed these points,” said Adhikari .

On being asked about his close associates being arrested in different cases, Adhikari said, “Since the poll results, 3,000 cases have been filed against us, and I take the responsibility. I say 90 per cent of these cases are fake.”