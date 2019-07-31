Attack on NRS doctors: Junior doctors to stay away from strikes, keen to give govt time

A day after the arrest of two more persons in the incident of attack on junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sirkar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMC&H) in Kolkata, the medics Tuesday said they would stay away from strikes and rallies as they were keen on giving more time to government to improve the work environment.

Advertising

They will also stay away from the strike called by Indian Medical Association (IMA) Wednesday against the proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, despite “morally supporting the cause”.

Mohammed Nizamuddin (23) and Kadir Hossain (27) were arrested on Monday under various section of Indian Penal Code and West Bengal Protection of Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act. Police have also approached the junior doctors to record a detailed statement of the victims of the NRS violence. They have been remanded in police custody till August 9.

“Police are showing positive intent, hence we don’t want to unnecessarily disturb the process. We are ready to give them more time. Our objective is not to trouble people, police or administration, but to ensure investigations are done in right way and system is changed so that such an incident can be prevented,” said a representative of the junior doctors of Bengal, Archisman Bhattacharya.

Advertising

Junior doctors said the arrests show that police are still continuing with the investigation. They had earlier proposed a Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) march on Tuesday, but later decided not to hold it after a meeting with senior officers last Saturday. They said that they have responded to an appeal by Director General of Police Virendra who have sought 10 days’ time to take action against the other culprits.

“It is our unanimous decision not to go for agitation. In fact, Paribaha Mukherjee (one of the victims of the NRS violence who suffered major injures) can also give his statement after seeking legal advice, though he is still in trauma,” said Bhattacharya. Meanwhile, the junior doctors also condemned the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, but decided to stay away from the strike, called by Indian Medical Association Wednesday, demanding its withdrawal.

“We have to use this weapon of cease work with more responsibility. Bengal has already seen a massive strike recently (following the NRS violence). In such a short span, we would not like to participate in the cease work again because that would mean no service at any hospital for an entire day. We are supporting the cause. We strongly condemn the NMC Bill, but we will continue the medical services,” said Bhattacharya.