ATM fraud case: Skimmers installed in ten more ATMs, say police

The Romanian nationals arrested in connection with the ATM fraud case had installed skimmers in at least ten more ATMs in Kolkata, sources said.

Police sources said one of the Romanian nationals, Andrean, had revealed during interrogation that skimmers were installed in at least ten more ATMs, apart from the three in Golpark, New Market and Beniyapukur area.

The amount of money withdrawn through cloning of cards could have been more than double, but they were arrested before that, police said.

“They had installed skimmers in ATMs and cloned cards used at Golpark, New Market and Beniapukur area. They had received data from rest of the ATMs, but cloning of all cards was not done. Meanwhile, a few of their members were arrested,” said an official.

Police suspect that the gang has access to information related to lakhs of ATM cards of Kolkata. It is suspected that these people committed crimes in 28 cities in separate groups.

According to reports, they withdrew Rs 22 lakh from cloned cards of original ATM cards of Kolkata.

“They would use a fake ATM card to withdraw money from different accounts by pasting the magnetic strip with details of another card,” said an official.

Meanwhile, CID, Kolkata police and district police have been conducting drives to make people aware of debit card cloning.

A senior police officer said stress has been given on campaigning through social media, as most of the youth resort to online money transactions. The Detective Department of the Kolkata Police uploaded a video on its Facebook page, with detailed information on what steps people must follow to avoid being cheated.

Police have so far received over 80 complaints of unauthorised withdrawal of money from accounts in Kolkata.

