ATM card skimming: Two more complaints registered

A Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM at Elgin road also had a skimming machine installed, said police. (Representational Image) A Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM at Elgin road also had a skimming machine installed, said police. (Representational Image)

Two more complaints of ATM card cloning were reported Thursday in the state, a day after police said 76 such complaints had been filed in the last eight days. Police said that two persons, including a radio jockey, have fallen prey to debit card cloning. “We received two new complaints, both from south Kolkata. One of them is a radio jockey, who has claimed that Rs 50,000 was withdrawn from her account. Like in the case of many other victims, money was withdrawn from ATMs in Delhi,” said an official.

Apart from the two ATM machines at Mullick Bazar and Gariahat, a Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM at Elgin road too had a skimming machine installed, said police. As per police sources, the victims also include bank employees. Police said they are keeping an eye on websites that sell skimming machines. “About 15 to 20 bank employees are also there in the list of victims… Skimming machines are readily available on websites and we are keeping a watch to find out if these are sold illegally,” said a top police officer.

The investigating team has also gathered CCTV footage of ATMs in which skimming machines were installed. The footage between April to July was studied and it was found that in the Canara Bank ATM in Gariahat, a skimming machine was installed four times between April and June.

“CCTV footage of the Canara Bank ATM has captured a man entering with his face covered. He was seen entering at early morning and then late at night. It seems like they (miscreants) used to install the machine in the morning and lift it at night,” said an official. Police said they have urged the bank authorities to intensify security measures inside ATMs.

According to police, 78 people have filed complaints of ATM card cloning in Kolkata in the last nine days. A special investigating team lead by Santosh Pandey, DC (cyber crime) is probing the case. Since in most of the cases, money was withdrawn from Delhi, the Kolkata Police is also in touch with the Delhi Police. The banks also have formed special teams to examine the ATM machines in Kolkata, sources said.

