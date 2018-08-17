Atal Bihari Vajpayee: World has lost one of its greatest politicians, says Bengal governor

The Governor further said Vajpayee had left a deep mark in the heart of Indians. The Governor further said Vajpayee had left a deep mark in the heart of Indians.

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday mourned the loss of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said the world has lost one of its greatest politicians and diplomats.

In a statement, Tripathi said, “I am deeply grieved to learn that our beloved leader Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no more. Not only India, but the World has lost one of its greatest politicians and diplomats. He was incomparable, a loving leader and true guide to the nation and party workers. He was a symbol of unique political cooperation, which he enjoyed as three-time Prime Minister of this country.”

“… Shri Vajpayee had unique quality of taking people with him. He never compromised with his principles and wanted India to be a strong and prosperous country. He was a multifaceted personality. I had the privilege of having his advice and guidance on a number of occasions. His demise is a personal loss to me…” read the statement.

