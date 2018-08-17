Mamata in Delhi to pay last respects to former PM Vajpayee

Mamata Banerjee at former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s residence, where his mortal remains are kept. (ANI) Mamata Banerjee at former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s residence, where his mortal remains are kept. (ANI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday left for New Delhi to pay her last respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“I shared a very cordial relationship with Atal-ji. I hold highest regards for him. That is the reason I have cancelled all my programmes and am going to New Delhi to see him,” Mamata told reporters at Kolkata airport.

Recalling memories of working with Vajpayee, the CM said, “The style of Atal-ji’s work was quite different from the manner the current BJP government functions. There is no similarity. We (Trinamool Congress)had provided them support from outside. We were like a pillar to him”.

Mamata was a Cabinet minister in the Vajpayee-led NDA government. She held the railways portfolio from October 1999 to March 2001 and the mines portfolio from January to May 2004. She was also a minister without portfolio from March 2001 to January 2004.

Remembering Vajpayee’s visit to her Kalighat home to meet her mother Gayatri Devi in 2000, along with his family, Mamata said, “He had come to my residence and I am grateful to him for that. Both families share a very cordial relationship.”

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “He was not just a political leader but was a statesman. He was a pillar of strength for us and we learnt so much from him. Today, the country has lost one of its best sons and we are deeply saddened by his demise. Our thoughts and prayers go with those close to him”.

He added that the state BJP has cancelled all party activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday to pay homage to the former prime minister.

