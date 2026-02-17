At upcoming Rs 89-crore Howrah ferry terminal on Hooghly: AC, free Wi-Fi, solar power and more

Get ready to swap the dusty road traffic for a breeze on the Hooghly river as West Bengal gears up to launch the state-of-the-art Howrah ferry terminal. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 89 crore, this isn’t just a jetty—it’s a glimpse into the future of urban travel. The daily commute across the Hooghly will get a high-tech makeover.
The development comes close on the heels of the 2026-27 interim budget, where Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya proposed a substantial Rs 4,214.10-crore allocation to the irrigation and waterways department, signalling a massive push for the state’s water infrastructure.
A greener, smarter terminal
The project, spearheaded by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBTIDCL), isn’t just about size; it’s about smart design. Spanning over 7,800 sq m across two floors and a roof, the terminal will prioritise green energy. The 3,130 sq-m roof will be lined with solar panels to power the facility. Commuters can escape the heat in fully air-conditioned interiors.
From free Wi-Fi connectivity and Internet Protocol-based surveillance to integrated automated fare collection gates, the terminal is designed for the digital age.
The terminal boasts an expansive total area of approximately 7,896 sq m—encompassing the ground floor, first floor, and a dedicated solar roof—to accommodate growing passenger traffic. Efficiency is at the heart of the design, featuring three new pontoons (at least 30 m long) for seamless boarding and a state-of-the-art intelligent transport system providing real-time passenger information.
With safety being a top priority, the site will be equipped with modern fire-fighting systems and specialised erosion control measures to protect the riverfront. The project will also have an in-house sewage treatment plant, advanced waste management protocols, and dedicated green spaces.
Future-proofing Hooghly
By 2030, the terminal is expected to handle a staggering 8,310 passengers per hour during peak times. The project is at an advanced stage. The terminal will serve as a central hub for major routes, including Bagbazar-Shobhabazar, Ahiritola-Golabari Armenian, and Fairlie-Chandpal.
“The modernisation of ferry ghats like Howrah will ensure passengers travel with greater safety and comfort. Most importantly, it will significantly reduce the traffic pressure on our roads,” said an official..
By moving the hustle and bustle of peak hours (9.30–11 am and 5–6.30 pm) to water, Howrah is preparing for a faster, cleaner, and more efficient future.
