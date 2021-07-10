‘At this stage’, Calcutta High Court refuses to interfere in illegal vaccine probe

The police detain ‘Chhatra Parishad ‘ members at a protest against unauthorised Covid-19 vaccination camps, outside the state Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to interfere in the illegal vaccine camps case involving main accused Debanjan Deb.

Hearing PILs seeking a probe by a Central agency into the matter, a division bench comprising Justice IP Mukerjee and Aniruddha Roy said the petitioners may move the court at a later stage if there was any cause of dissatisfaction with the investigation being carried out by Kolkata Police.

The vaccination camps were allegedly conducted by accused Deb who posed as an IAS officer to appear credible and dupe people into receiving dubious Covid-19 vaccine jabs. The case was busted by TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, who was also a victim of one such fake camps.

During previous hearings in the matter before the Calcutta High Court, judges questioned officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for not taking notice of the fake vaccine camps and a fake IAS officer entering the KMC area. Kolkata Police, which arrested Deb and eight others in connection with the case, has formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, Deb and other nine arrested people were produced at the City Session Court in Kolkata. The court transferred the accused to police custody from judicial custody. Deb will stay in custody till July 23 and other accused till July 16.

Hundreds of people were given shots at the illegal vaccination camps held by Deb, who masqueraded as a Joint Commissioner of KMC. Besides Kolkata, Deb had also organised similar camps at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.

Probe has revealed that Deb had opened several bank accounts in the name of senior officials from the civic body using fake documents, and duped several people promising contracts and jobs. Why Deb had started these camps is still not clear.