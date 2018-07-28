Follow Us:
Saturday, July 28, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  At Santosh Mitra Square: Puja committee plans Rs 40 crore silver chariot for Durga idol this year

At Santosh Mitra Square: Puja committee plans Rs 40 crore silver chariot for Durga idol this year

Sources said 10 tonnes of silver will be used to craft the chariot, while the height of the pandal will be around 60 ft.

Written by SWEETY KUMARI | Kolkata | Published: July 28, 2018 9:15:59 am
durga puja, pujo, Durga chariot, Santosh Mitra Square committee, Kolkata, Kolkata news, Indian Express news The chariot will be sponsored by a jewellery brand.
In the upcoming Durga Puja, a puja committee in Kolkata is planning to use a chariot made of silver, priced at over Rs 40 crore, to ferry its Durga idol. The Santosh Mitra Square committee will be marking its 83rd year of celebrating Durga Puja this October.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the president of the committee said, “It would be worth Rs 40 crore, the chariot will be sponsored by a jewellery brand. Last year, the sari of Durga idol was made of gold weighing 30 kg.”

“Using jewellery to adorn an idol of Durga isn’t new. However, this would be the first time that a structure will be made of such an expensive metal,” a member of the committee said.

Sources said 10 tonnes of silver will be used to craft the chariot, while the height of the pandal will be around 60 ft. They further said the chariot will be used in the celebration of Rath Puja in Orissa. Security arrangements will be made to ensure no damage to the structure, they added.

