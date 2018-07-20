At Midnapore hospital, CM Mamata Banerjee visits those injured during PM Modi rally

Mamata Banerjee at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. (Express photo) Mamata Banerjee at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday visited Midnapore Medical College and Hospital to meet people who were injured after a makeshift tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the area. She also announced compensation for three victims being treated at the hospital.

The visit comes three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the injured at the same hospital following the incident on July 16. Around 90 people were injured in the mishap. Most of the injured were released after first aid, while some have been undergoing treatment. Some were also shifted to nursing homes.

“Many people sustained injuries after the tent collapsed at the meeting venue. Most of them belong to lower income group. They told me that they were not getting the support which was promised to them. Rs 1 lakh will be given to each of three injured victims from the chief minister’s relief fund tomorrow. If anybody needs help, they can get in touch with the administration,” Mamata told reporters.

Later the chief minister also visited Spandan Nursing Home in Midnapore town to interact with those who were shifted there from the government hospital.

On Monday, immediately after the incident, the chief minister had tweeted, “We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally today. The government is giving all help for medical treatment.”

