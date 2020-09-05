At Kolkata airport, special bins for passengers to dispose off PPE kits

The bins are placed at the arrival corridor and near the baggage claim area.

In a bid to improve hygiene at the Kolkata airport amid Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities Saturday placed designated bins to discard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits worn by arriving passengers at the arrival corridor and near the baggage claim area.

Urging passengers to use these designated bins instead of open corridors to discard PPE kits, the Kolkata airport authorities, in a tweet said, “At #KolkataAirport, we have marked designated bins which are placed at convenient locations in Arrival corridor & near baggage claim area for passengers to dispose off their PPEs.”

At #KolkataAirport, we have marked designated bins which are placed at convenient locations in Arrival corridor & near baggage claim area for passengers to dispose off their PPEs. (1/2)@AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri @arvsingh01 @MoHFW_INDIA @HomeBengal pic.twitter.com/eCuGvk6igR — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) September 5, 2020

From September 1 onward, flights to Kolkata airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Nagpur were resumed on a limited basis. Flights from these six airports to Kolkata have remained suspended since July 6 after the state government requested so, citing high Covid-19 case-loads in these cities. The government has permitted airlines to operate flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays for the first two weeks of September.

However, an exception will be on September 7, 11 and 12, when the state government has announced complete lockdown, due to which no flights will be operated to Kolkata and Bagdogra airports.

For the third and fourth week of the month, flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Almost all major airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India and GoAir, connected Kolkata to these six airports prior to the ban.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd