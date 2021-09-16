At gurdwara, CM Mamata Banerjee lauds farmers’ protests

TWO DAYS after she went to “Solo Ana Masjid”, a mosque in Bhabanipur area, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday Sant Kutiya, one of Kolkata’s biggest gurdwaras, which is also in Bhabanipur. She reiterated her support for the ongoing farmers’ protest near Delhi.

Asked about the issue by some visitors at the gurdwara, Banerjee said, “I have [offered] full support to them. Anything they need, you can send me the proposal, I am ready to give them any help. Three-four times, I also addressed them through mobile phone. They are fighting bravely.”

Earlier, Banerjee left from Nabanna, the secretariat of the West Bengal government, for the gurdwara. Her visit lasted for around half an hour.

With a mixed demography, the Bhabanipur constituency comprises Gujarati, Marwari and Punjabi-speaking voters apart from Bengalis. Bhabanipur has a cosmopolitan population with Marwari, Punjabi, and Gujarati communities, apart from Bengalis. Around 20 per cent of the population in this constituency are Muslims.

On Tuesday, she also wished hindi speaking people in the “Hindi Diwas”. Wednesday’s gurdwara visit is seen as part of Banerjee’s efforts to reach out to the non-Bengali communities in Bhabanipur constituency.

Interacting with Sikh visitors, Banerjee said on a lighter note, “Abhishek’s (her nephew Abhishek Banerjee) wife Ruji (Rujira Banerjee) is also a Punjabi. She would frequently visit gurdwaras in the early morning hours. Every day, she reads “Granth Sahib” to her children.”