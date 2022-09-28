At dead BJP worker’s kin club, post-poll violence is Puja theme

Biswajit Sarkar is busy giving finishing touches to human figurines with red colour at his Durga Puja marquee, or pandal, in the Saraswati Kalimata Mandir Parishad club in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga neighbourhood, hours before the inauguration of the festivities on Tuesday.

He is using red colour to denote blood as a symbol of the last year’s post-Assembly election violence that left several people dead.

Biswajit’s brother Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP activist, was one of the victims who lost their lives in the violence. It was Abhijit who founded the club in 2020 and celebrated Durga Puja in a small way.

But after Abhijit’s death, a lot has changed for the Sarkar family.

The Puja marquee is in the limelight for its theme “Mayeder kanna raktatto Bangla” (mothers are crying, bloodbath prevails in Bengal). The club, located at a stone’s throw from the Sarkars’ residence, will mark the festival as a tribute to the people who died in the post-poll violence. Unlike other pandals that use glossy and colourful clothes in the background, the organisers here have put a black fabric denoting mourning.

Also, instead of Durga Puja mantras, shehnai or loud music, the pandal will play a scream as an expression of a mother grieving her son’s death. “Celebrations do not mean anything to us or people who saw how my brother was killed here. People remember how he was dragged and brutally killed. In 2020, he was so excited and made all the Puja arrangements. We feel the void he left behind. Durga Puja is celebrated in Bengal giving a social message. Our message through this Puja is no to poll violence,” a teary eyed Biswajit said.

Abhijit Sarkar’s body was recovered from Kankurgachi after the results of the assembly polls were declared on May 2, 2021. He was murdered allegedly by a mob.

Advertisement

Biswajit alleged that Trinamool leaders had threatened him and his brother with dire consequences during the elections. The Sarkar family had also demanded a strict action against the local police for allegedly acting at the behest of some TMC leaders.

The CBI had recently questioned local TMC MLA Paresh Pal in connection with the murder case as the Sarkar family alleged his involvement.

The central agency has filed a chargesheet against 20 accused in the case. It had registered the case on August 25 on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

Abhijit’s Puja pandal has two Goddess Durga statues.

Advertisement

“The Goddess is holding a child in her hand with two people lying in a pool of blood near her feet. Instead of an angry Goddess Durga, we wanted to show her with compassion. The two people lying near her feat are post-poll violence victims,” said Biswajit.

“We would pray to the Goddess that there should be no more loss of life during the panchayat elections and any other poll,” he added.

The marquee was inaugurated by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikariand party leader Rahul Sinha.