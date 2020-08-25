At 78.46 %, upward march of Covid-19 recovery continues in Bengal

Artists gives final touches to a wall graffiti in Kolkata, honouring frontline COVID-19 warriors. (Express Photo : Partha Paul)

The week started off on a good note for West Bengal as the state’s recovery rate kept rising, climbing to 78.46 per cent on Monday following the release of a record 3,285 patients. It is 2.74 percentage points more than the national discharge rate.

Also, for the first time since August 14, the state reported fewer than 3,000 new cases. About 52 per cent of the 2,967 new cases, which pushed up the case count to 1,41,837, were reported from the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly. These five districts also recorded 44 of the 57 deaths that took the state’s toll to 2,851.

In this hotbed of infection, North 24 Parganas reported 700 cases, but it was offset by the release of 605 patients. Kolkata also once again reported fewer new cases than recoveries.

The infection surge in south Bengal has been visibly high in the districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur in the past couple of weeks.

Last week, Purba Medinipur reported 1,250 cases even as its recovery rate picked up. However, Paschim Medinipur added 1,066 cases and at the same saw its recovery rate take a hit. On Monday, the two districts had 2,661 active cases, comprising over 70 per cent of the Medinipur administrative division’s active caseload.

Meanwhile, in North Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district, where the situation had drastically worsened last week, the active caseload fell below 1,000 for the first time since last Wednesday.

As per the health bulletin in which figures are updated till 9 am, 35,267 tests were conducted in 24 hours, pushing up the cumulative number of samples examined to 15,96,578. The test positivity rate slightly declined to 8.88 per cent.

