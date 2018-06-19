At 41°C, Kolkata records hottest day of season

Though some parts of Bengal may receive light rain, it is unlikely to bring any relief to the residents, Met officials said (Representational Image) Though some parts of Bengal may receive light rain, it is unlikely to bring any relief to the residents, Met officials said (Representational Image)

The city recorded the hottest day of the season with the mercury touching the 41 degrees Celsius mark on Monday. To make things worse, the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has issued a heat wave warning for Tuesday.

“The maximum temperature was 40.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, and the humidity level was 87 per cent. Heat wave alert has been issued across the Gangetic West Bengal,” said an official from the Met centre.

Though some parts of Bengal may receive light rain, it is unlikely to bring any relief to the residents, Met officials said.

According to a weather expert, the scorching westerly winds from the Northern states are bringing in the heat wave condition in the state.

“Kolkata has not recorded such warm days during this part of the year. This is considered to be a significant change in the usual pattern,” a Met official said.

According to the weather department, it is not unusual to touch 40 degrees in June, but once monsoon sets in, the east rains cut off the westerly wind flow. Though monsoon has arrived, the current has been very weak and therefore has not been able to block the wind.

According to the weather office, hot belt of Bankura, Purulia and some parts of Burdwan will experience further discomfort as the temperature may rise a few notches. Bankura on Monday sizzled at 42.2 degrees Celsius.

Following the alert issued by the weather office, doctors have advised people to take adequate precaution. “Drink lots of water and avoid outdoor activities as much possible,” said Arun Kumar Sharma, a general physician.

Govt declares holidays in all state-run schools

In view of the heat wave like situation here, the state government announced 10-day holiday in all state-run schools. The government has also made an appeal to schools affiliated to other boards to announce the same.

State education minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said that government schools will remain closed from June 20 to 30. It will be applicable to all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

“Parents and teachers were complaining that children might fall sick in this extreme weather conditions. We have been witnessing a heat wave like situation in South Bengal districts for the past few days with the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius,” Chatterjee said.

The summer holidays in state-run schools was from May 21 to June 9.

