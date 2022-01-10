At 24K, Bengal logs its highest ever single-day Covid-19 cases

West Bengal reported its highest single-day Covid cases at 24,287 in the last 24 hours as its positivity rate shot up to 33.89 per cent Sunday.

As the total number of cases in the state touched 17,55,046, its tally of active cases reached 78,111. West Bengal also reported 18 Covid-19 deaths, which took the toll to 19,901.

With 8,213 Covid-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, Bengal’s discharge rate declined to 94.42 per cent over the past 24 hours. 71,664 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and so far 2,18,74,205 samples have been tested in Bengal. Currently, 5.28 per cent hospital beds are occupied in the state.

Kolkata’s positivity rate continued to stay above the half-century mark at 57. 98 percent as the city clocked 8,712 new Covid-19 cases. The state capital also registered five deaths due to the disease. Other districts which reported high daily tallies were North 24 Parganas and Howrah.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Sukanta Majumdar tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. He had been suffering from mild fever, cough and cold. His oxygen saturation level is stable, said an official.

Amid the rising number of infections in police ranks, Kolkata police introduced a special initiative to enable residents to file complaints by sending voice notes or messages on WhatsApp and limit physical visits to police stations.

“In view of the surge in Covid-19 Cases, Kolkata Police has introduced the process of receiving virtual complaints through WhatsApp messages and calls. You don’t have to go to the police station, you can lodge a complaint on WhatsApp numbers. Each police station will have a separate number and all police personnel have been instructed to publicise these numbers,” said a senior cop of Kolkata Police.

Police stations have been directed to distribute the numbers among residents of their areas, he added.

For instance, residents of Park Street can submit their complaints at 8100796452, for those living under Bhowanipore police station area can dial 8100796458 and those residing in Garden Reach area can register complaints at 8100796491.

“Keeping in view the present Covid-19 situation, locals of Port Division may directly reach their nearest given below police stations over voice call or through WhatsApp instead of physically visiting them,” Port Division police station posted from its official Twitter handle on Sunday. A similar message was shared by the Central division and other divisions also.