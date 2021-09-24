At 132, Kolkata logs day’s highest Covid cases; PIL seeks curbs on Puja crowd

Of 746 new Covid cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, Kolkata logged the highest at 132, followed by North 24 Parganas’s 125. The fresh cases have taken the total caseload to 15,64,139.

At least 12 deaths Covid patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Nadia recorded four deaths, Kolkata and North 24 Paraganas two each, and Jalpaiguri, Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Hooghly one death. So far, 18,703 have died of Covid.

Meanwhile, a PIL filed in the Calcutta High Court has requested it that this year too, Covid-19 restrictions to prevent crowding during Durga Puja should be enforced. The HC had last year imposed curbs against visitors to Durga Puja pandals.

“I have appealed that last year’s rule should be valid this year too. The third wave is expected in October,” said petitioner and lawyer Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said the decision on visits to pandals at night would be taken later.