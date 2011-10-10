Assocham wants govt to get involved in land acquisition

Industry group Assocham on Sunday said the West Bengal government has to play a role in the acquisition of land for industry and it does not agree with the view that it should abstain from intervention.

The government has to play an important role in facilitating land acquisition. The government cannot shy away. If they say we cannot involve at all,future investment would get affected, said Assocham chairman (East) Sunil Kanoria.

Assocham secretary general D S Rawat said the Nano episode had conveyed the wrong message to the world and there was a need for creating the right kind of atmosphere for investment.

The industry group remarks come in the wake of the state governments decision to keep itself away from any land acquisition bid made by the industrial firms for setting up their plants in West Bengal.

Rawat said a forthcoming investors’ summit being organised by Assocham,dubbed ‘Land of Opportunities’,to be held in the city on October 15,will highlight the issue and is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

