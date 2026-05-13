Assembly, Writers’ Building illuminated in saffron lights after change of guard in West Bengal

With a change of guard in the state, key government buildings, including the Legislative Assembly and the Writers’ Building have been illuminated with saffron lights. Under the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, the Assembly building was lit up in green or blue and white.

After the BJP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, the focus has also shifted back to the 240-year-old Writers’ Building, which used to be the administrative headquarters under the 34-year Left Front regime, before the Mamata government shifted the state secretariat to Nabanna in Howrah in 2011.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP had announced plans to make the Writers’ Building as the administrative headquarters. However, till the renovation work is underway, the chief minister is likely to work either from Nabanna or the Assembly premises.