Assembly, Writers’ Building illuminated in saffron lights after change of guard in West Bengal

Under the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, the Assembly building was lit up in green or blue and white.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 13, 2026 05:27 AM IST
Assembly, Writers’ Building lit up in saffron after change of guard in stateAn illuminated Legislative Assembly building in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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With a change of guard in the state, key government buildings, including the Legislative Assembly and the Writers’ Building have been illuminated with saffron lights. Under the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, the Assembly building was lit up in green or blue and white.

After the BJP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, the focus has also shifted back to the 240-year-old Writers’ Building, which used to be the administrative headquarters under the 34-year Left Front regime, before the Mamata government shifted the state secretariat to Nabanna in Howrah in 2011.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP had announced plans to make the Writers’ Building as the administrative headquarters. However, till the renovation work is underway, the chief minister is likely to work either from Nabanna or the Assembly premises.

The change in lighting has also triggered speculation over whether the colour of the government buildings will be changed. However, according to BJP sources, neither the party or the government is in a hurry to change the colour.

After Mamata Banerjee assumed the office of chief minister, government buildings had undergone a visible transformation with schools, colleges, and civic bodies offices repainted in blue and white.

A senior official of state administration said, “Till now, no decision has been taken on this issue. However, in some places, enthusiastic BJP supporters have changed the colour of some municipality offices, but we have instructed that such actions will not be encouraged. The government is yet to decide on the new colour of the government buildings.”

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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