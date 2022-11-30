Assembly Session | Remarks on PM, Shah: BJP MLAs walk out, file complaint against TMC legislators

BJP legislators on Tuesday staged a walkout in the West Bengal Assembly to mark their protest against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sabitri Mitra’s controversial comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Later, a BJP delegation led by MLA Agnimitra Paul went from the Assembly to the Hare Street police station and lodged a complaint against Mitra over her remarks.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to accept an adjournment motion moved over the matter in the House by the BJP MLAs, stating that it was not an issue involving the state government.

The Speaker said that the remarks that are “commonplace” cannot be spoken in the state Assembly and urged the members not to make comments that may hurt anyone — both inside and outside the House.

Soon after, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout.

“The Speaker said that the matter is not a state subject and hence he won’t allow a discussion on the issue in the House. The honorable Prime Minister and Union Home Minister were insulted by the TMC MLA’s comments. Why cannot the issue he discussed in the House?” Paul asked.

Sabitri Mitra, TMC MLA from Manikchak in Malda district, courted a controversy after she described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders as Duryodhan and Dushashan from the epic Mahabharata.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had shared the video on social media and condemned the remarks. “The BJP was not allowed to speak on this but the TMC MLA who made the comment was allowed to speak to clarify her stand. We strongly condemn such move,” said Adhikari.

The Manikchak MLA, however, said that her statement was misinterpreted by the Opposition. “Those who disrespect our Chief Minister should not lecture us about our culture. I have said what had to say given the kind of treatment women in the country are facing. I stand by what I said,” said Mitra.