West Bengal Assembly session from June 10, state govt set to table seven ‘key’ Bills

The West Bengal Assembly session is set to start on June 10, during which at least seven important Bills will be tabled, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The duration of the session is yet to be decided, and a call on it will only be taken after an all-party meeting and another Business Advisory Committee meeting on June 9, the minister said after a cabinet meeting.

“All Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs have been asked to be present at the session, which will begin at 1pm. The TMC legislature party will meet at 2pm. At least seven to eight bills related to the education department, including some seeking amendments, will be tabled during the session,” he added.

Sources in the ruling party said a Bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of state-run universities is likely to be tabled.

The state cabinet has already approved the proposal to make the CM chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing the Governor.

An amendment Bill to remove Dhankhar as a ‘visitor’ of private universities in the state and appoint the education minister in his place is also expected to be tabled during the session.

State to lease out 51.75 acres for project

One of India’s leading business conglomerates, Adani Group, will set up a data centre in West Bengal’s Silicon Valley Tech Park, Minister Partha Chatterjee, who also holds Industries portfolio, said.

During the 2022 Bengal Global Business Summit held in Kolkata recently, group chairperson Gautam Adani had announced an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in the state.

Minister Chatterjee said, “The state has decided to lease out 51.75 acre land for 99 years. A proposal on this has already been passed in a cabinet meeting. Employment on a large scale will be generated around the data centre.”

Also, a bicycle hub will be set up in the Vidyasagar Industrial Park in Kharagpur. A total of four companies will invest in the cycle manufacturing project. The four companies are going to invest Rs 110 crore initially, it is learnt.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the creation of the bicycle hub in an administrative meeting in Paschim Medinipur recently. She had also spoken to some industrialists that day.

With PTI Inputs