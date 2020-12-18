West Bengal Assembly Polls: Rahul, Priyanka to campaign

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Robert Vadra in New Delhi in 2013 (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Top leadership of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will campaign in the state next month in the run-up to the Assembly polls, party’s West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada said here on Thursday.

“The Congress, unlike the BJP, is a party that has a long association with Bengal and is connected to the grassroots. It has a local mass-based leadership. Unlike BJP, it is not controlled by the central leadership in Delhi. AICC (All-India Congress Committee) will give its full thrust to the Bengal election…. from strategy to manpower, from leaders to chief ministers. Our top leadership of Rahulji and Priyankaji will make regular visits to the state to reach out to people of Bengal. There is no scope for any lapse,” Prasada, who held meetings with state party leaders, said.

The Congress leader said at present, the BJP has no strong local leader in the state. “There are differences between the two parties. As far as the BJP goes, it does not have any leader in West Bengal so to say. It might have MPs, but I don’t call them national leaders. They are being run by a remote control from Delhi while the Congress has a long a history with Bengal and has great leaders in the Lok Sabha and the Bidhan Sabha,” said Prasada.

On an electoral alliance with the Left, he said a final call will be taken soon. However, Prasada avoided a question on whether there is any scope of an alliance with the TMC.

“As far as the Left is concerned, our state unit is jointly holding political programmes with them. They are together on the streets. I don’t know why you are asking about another party. A final call on the alliance with the Left will be taken soon,” said Prasada. He further said the BJP is trying to change the culture of Bengal.

“Some BJP leaders are trying to change words in the national anthem penned by Rabindranath Tagore. This is being done to change the culture of the state. The people of the state will not tolerate it and the Congress will never allow it,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd