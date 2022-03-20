Assembly bypoll: Babul calls his BJP rival Keya Ghosh ‘ignorant’

TMC’s Ballygunge Assembly bypoll candidate, Babul Supriyo, has taken a dig at his BJP rival Keya Ghosh saying that she is ignorant and over confidence is dangerous.

The former Union minister, who left BJP for the Trinamool Congress last year, took to his social media page to target Ghosh after she claimed that she did not consider Supriyo to be a strong opponent as he changes his political stripes like shirts.

The BJP on Friday announced that it was fielding Ghosh opposite Supriyo from Ballygunge and noted fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul against TMC’s star candidate Shatrughan Sinha and CPM’s Partha Mukherjee for the Asansol Lok Sabha bye-election. Both bypolls are to be held on April 12.

The CPM has also picked Saira Shah Halim, the daughter-in-law of former West Bengal Assembly Speaker Hashim Abdul Halim, as its nominee from Ballygunge.

“Overconfidence byaparta je khub bipodjonok, ashchorjo noi je Keya Ghosh ta janenna (I am not surprised Keya Ghosh doesn’t know that over confidence is dangerous),” Surpiyo tweeted.

“Itihas somporke kono gyan nei tai rajnitite ekbar dol bodol korake jama boldanor songe tulana kora jayna tao janen na (She is ignorant about history and doesn’t know that changing a party once cannot be compared with changing shirts),” he further wrote.

To Ghosh’s claim that she was hundred per cent sure of victory after being named the BJP’s Ballygunge candidate, Supriyo countered, “Onkeo gyan simito tai 100 percent byapar ta je ki tao janen na (With limited knowledge in maths, she doesn’t know the meaning of 100 per cent).”

Responding to Supriyo’s tweet on Saturday, Ghosh told reporters, “What I said is true. He did change his party.”

While Sinha is likely to kick off campaign on Sunday evening, Supriyo has already started attending small closed-door meetings in Ballygunge.

However, the singer-turned-politician, who was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Asansol in 2014 and 2019, vacated his seat after parting ways from the BJP, thus necessitating the bypoll.

In the Bengal Assembly polls last year, Agnimitra Paul defeated actor and TMC candidate Sayani Ghosh from Asansol Dakshin constituency.

While Supriyo joined the TMC in September last year, Sinha made the switch from the Congress after being named the TMC candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

The Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of former state minister Subrata Mukherjee in November last year.