Verification of names: Bengal says huge task, Opposition slams govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

Time consuming, cumbersome and a mammoth task — this is what West Bengal ministers and officials have said about more than 1 lakh names being sent to them for verification by authorities in Assam as part of the exercise to complete the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Opposition has claimed that the state government has verified only 7,430 names so far.

On Tuesday, Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty had pointed out in the Assembly that NRC authorities had sent a list of 1,14,971 individuals for verification.

PWD Minister Arup Biswas replied that it was virtually impossible to check each name sent for verification, calling it a “time-consuming” process.

Some ministers remained tight-lipped on the issue. “I would not like to comment on this off-hand,” said state Education Minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

“I will not like to comment on this,” said state Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick.

While the Trinamool Congress, CPM and Congress were united in their criticism of the NRC implementation, the Opposition trained their guns at the state government over the delay in verification of names.

“The government is dragging its feet in sending reports. It is the same chief minister who in recent rallies in north Bengal said she will not allow people from Assam to be pushed in. Now she is saying she will welcome people from Assam,” said Sujan Chakraborty.

“The government should present the true picture and say why no replies have been sent for so many people,” said Congress leader Abdul Mannan.

Meanwhile, several district magistrates have held conference calls with SDOs and other officials to speed up the verification process. “The process is cumbersome. We have to check records which are 10 to 20 years old, check voters’ lists, land records and others before sending a report that a particular person used to reside here. This is a thorough process. Checks and re-checks are being done to ensure that the report is proper. The names come regularly to us and we send it to our officers for verification,” said Nadia District Magistrate Sumit Gupta.

