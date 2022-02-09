Asks state to ‘abide by rule of law’: Bengal govt yet to get back on key appointment questions, says Governor

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday once again raised alleged irregularities in the appointments for state finance commission and urged the state government to adhere to the rule of law.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dhankhar said, “Re: State Finance Commision constitution. No response to issues flagged on Nov 19,2021. It is inconceivable that Dr. Abhirup Sarkar & Members of the SFC, who failed to perform constitutional duty and needed to be held accountable, are sought to be so rewarded by another term.”

Later in a video message, the Governor said, “As constitutional head, I am greatly worried that the government is on an unconstitutional-spree in making important appointments at important bodies. It is extending patronage while making appointments for the post of information commissioners, for the post of Lukayukt and for state human rights commission. All these recommendations were procedurally flawed. I pointed out to the government the issues where I feel it needs to bestow attention and come back to me. But the government has not come back.”

Dhankhar added, “Imagine a situation where a constitutional body like state finance commission, Dr Abhirup Sarkar is sought to be appointed again to the fifth stare finance commission while his tenure as chairman of fourth state finance commission was marked by abdication of constitutional responsibility. I appeal to the government to act dispassionately and in public interest.”

On Monday, the Governor said the Lokayukta file is not pending with him while he is still awaiting a response on the said matter from the state government. On Sunday, Dhankhar accused the state government of sharing “misinformation”, reiterating that the government file

related to two appointments in the West Bengal Human Rights Commission were not pending his approval.

Reacting to the Governor’s latest tweet, state minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “He says a lot of things every day. He finds faults in everything. We need not respond to it all the time.”