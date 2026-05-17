Asian Games gold medalist, who fought on TMC ticket, claims Bengal home torched

Asian Games gold medal-winning athlete Swapna Barman, who unsuccessfully contested from the Raiganj Assembly seat on a TMC ticket this year, on Saturday alleged that miscreants tried to set her house ablaze in Jalpaiguri, police said.
She later lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station.
Barman, who joined the TMC on February 27, lost to her BJP rival Dinesh Sarkar by a margin of 21,477 votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
“We have received a complaint from her. Last night, there was a fire incident in the kitchen shade of her old house. Some documents were found to be charred. Barman alleged that some miscreants tried to set her house on fire. We have started an investigation,” K Amarnath, Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri, said.
Taking to X, Banerjee alleged that Barman was targeted by “BJP goons” because she joined the TMC and fought the recently concluded state polls on the party’s ticket.
“An athlete who brought glory to the nation is being repaid with violence, intimidation and fear — simply because she chose to stand with the Trinamool Congress,” he wrote.
The post from the TMC’s general secretary stating “India FAILED YOU, dear Swapna”, came a day after Barman took to social media to state that “joining politics was a mistake”.
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On Friday, Barman had alleged that a property owned by her, built of corrugated tin and located next to the house she currently resides in, was set on fire by unidentified miscreants. The affected property was inhabited by a brother of the athlete who, she alleged, was receiving death threats from “unidentified goons” in the aftermath of the May 4 declaration of assembly poll results.
Barman said she too was threatened with “dire consequences, including rape”.
“Had I known this would happen, I would have never joined politics. Today they set my house on fire,” she later posted on her social media page.
Banerjee, in his post on X, launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of perpetrating the violence.
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“THIS is the grim reality under @BJP4India’s watch. THIS is the ‘Parivartan’ they promised,” Banerjee said.
“The @BJP4India govt must answer. This CANNOT become the new normal. If supporting the Trinamool Congress now means risking your safety, your family and even your home, WHERE ARE WE HEADED, AS A NATION? If this is how an athlete who brought glory to India is treated for her political choices, the state of democracy should worry EVERY Indian,” he added.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More