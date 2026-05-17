Asian Games gold medalist, who fought on TMC ticket, claims Bengal home torched

Barman said she too was threatened with "dire consequences, including rape".

Asian Games gold medal-winning athlete Swapna Barman, who unsuccessfully contested from the Raiganj Assembly seat on a TMC ticket this year, on Saturday alleged that miscreants tried to set her house ablaze in Jalpaiguri, police said.

She later lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station.

Barman, who joined the TMC on February 27, lost to her BJP rival Dinesh Sarkar by a margin of 21,477 votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

“We have received a complaint from her. Last night, there was a fire incident in the kitchen shade of her old house. Some documents were found to be charred. Barman alleged that some miscreants tried to set her house on fire. We have started an investigation,” K Amarnath, Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri, said.