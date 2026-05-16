Asansol violence: Mob ‘pelts stones’, ‘vandalises’ police outpost over curbs on mosque loudspeakers

Police pickets have been put up in the area and the situation is now under control, as per the police sources. (File Photo/Representational)

Violence broke out in West Bengal’s Asansol on Friday night after a mob allegedly pelted stones and vandalised a police post following complaints against the volume of loudspeakers at a mosque. At least seven people have been arrested in the incident, the police said Saturday.

Police sources claimed a police team urged the locals and mosque authorities to reduce the loudspeaker’s volume in Asansol’s Jahangir Mohalla, following a complaint. This angered the locals who protested outside the police outpost at around 9 pm.

Soon, a scuffle broke out in front of the police outpost, and the mob allegedly pelted stones and vandalised the police outpost. Police claimed that several police and civilian vehicles were also damaged in the incident.