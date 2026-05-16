Asansol violence: Mob ‘pelts stones’, ‘vandalises’ police outpost over curbs on mosque loudspeakers

Violence broke out in West Bengal’s Asansol on Friday night after a mob allegedly pelted stones and vandalised a police post following complaints against the volume of loudspeakers at a mosque. At least seven people have been arrested in the incident, the police said Saturday.
Police sources claimed a police team urged the locals and mosque authorities to reduce the loudspeaker’s volume in Asansol’s Jahangir Mohalla, following a complaint. This angered the locals who protested outside the police outpost at around 9 pm.
Soon, a scuffle broke out in front of the police outpost, and the mob allegedly pelted stones and vandalised the police outpost. Police claimed that several police and civilian vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
A huge police contingent later arrived at the spot, and the police lathicharged the protesters to pacify the situation and disperse the mob.
Meanwhile, police pickets have been put up in the area and the situation is now under control, as per the police sources.
Throughout the state, the police and administration held meetings with religious leaders with a set of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. As per the Apex court guidelines, no religious activity is allowed by blocking the roads. Besides, all loudspeakers at religious places must maintain a volume between 65 to 75 decibels.
Dhruba Das, Deputy Comissioner of Police at Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, told media on Saturday: “Last night a crowd had gathered to discuss some issue. Police personnel were also there. Two groups had formed amid the crowd, and they started an argument with each other. Police attempted to break it off… However a section of the mob pelted stones at the police outpost, which caused minor damage. So, we are examining the CCTV to identify those involved. Strict action will be taken.”
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According to police sources, seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident, so far.
Meanwhile Agnimitra Paul, BJP MLA from Asansol Dakshin and the state’s urban development minister, while speaking with mediapersons on Saturday, said, “Nothing will be allowed which disturbs the public. You cannot block the roads and harass the public. There is an allowed noise pollution level. You cannot exceed it. You cannot exceed the volume level of loudspeakers. You can be Hindu, Sikh, Muslim or Christian, you can even play a DJ — but within the permitted level.”
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More