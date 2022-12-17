scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Asansol stampede: Six arrested; former mayor, councillor wife named in FIR

Sukhen Bauri, son of Jhali Bauri (55) who died in Wednesday's incident, has filed the complaint on the basis of which the FIR was filed at the Asansol North police station, it is learnt.

Asansol stampede arrests, Asansol stampede, Asansol, Bengal stampede, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsThe arrests were made after an FIR was registered against several people, including BJP leader and former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwari, his councillor wife Chaitali Tiwari and other party councillors, under Sections 304-2 (causing death by negligence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Police have arrested six persons in connection with the three deaths in a stampede during a blanket distribution programme in Asansol town of West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district.

The arrests were made after an FIR was registered against several people, including BJP leader and former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwari, his councillor wife Chaitali Tiwari and other party councillors, under Sections 304-2 (causing death by negligence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested six people in the case and the investigation is on,” Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam said.

More from Kolkata

Sukhen Bauri, son of Jhali Bauri (55) who died in Wednesday’s incident, has filed the complaint on the basis of which the FIR was filed at the Asansol North police station, it is learnt.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 01:47:27 am
Next Story

Chinmayanand declared proclaimed offender in rape case

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close