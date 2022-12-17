Asansol stampede: Six arrested; former mayor, councillor wife named in FIR

Police have arrested six persons in connection with the three deaths in a stampede during a blanket distribution programme in Asansol town of West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district.

The arrests were made after an FIR was registered against several people, including BJP leader and former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwari, his councillor wife Chaitali Tiwari and other party councillors, under Sections 304-2 (causing death by negligence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested six people in the case and the investigation is on,” Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam said.

Sukhen Bauri, son of Jhali Bauri (55) who died in Wednesday’s incident, has filed the complaint on the basis of which the FIR was filed at the Asansol North police station, it is learnt.