Asansol stampede deaths: Police question BJP councillor for two hours

THE POLICE on Saturday questioned BJP councillor Chaitali Tiwari for nearly two hours in connection with the December 14 stampede in Asansol during a blanket distribution programme that led to the death of three persons. A seven-member team of officers from Asansol North Police Station today went to the residence of Tiwari in this regard.

BJP leader and Chaitali’s husband Jitendra Tiwari, however, alleged that the police are “mentally harassing” his wife in the name of questioning her. “In the name of questioning her, the police are mentally harassing my wife. The police are doing this to keep the Trinamool Congress leadership in good humour. The Calcutta High Court had said that only the investigating officer of this case would question her. But today seven officers came to my house to question her. This shouldn’t have happened. My wife has taken ill after the interrogation,” the BJP leader told mediapersons later in the day.

On December 20, Jitendra Tiwari and Chaitali Tiwari moved the Calcutta High Court seeking immunity from police action in a case regarding the recent stampede in Asansol. The court however allowed the police to question her but barred them from taking any coercive action against her.

“The court said she can be questioned for two hours. Why could not the police question her for a shorter period of time? She is not a criminal. She fell sick after the ordeal. I don’t know whether the police will be back or not. But as per the court order, they can come back for the same on Monday,” Tiwari told mediapersons.

On December 14, three persons, including a minor, were killed and eight others were injured in a stampede during a blanket distribution programme organised by Chaitali Tiwari, BJP councillor from ward 27 in Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari attended the event. However, the tragic incident took place after both the leaders left the venue. According to police, permission had not been granted for the event. A day later, the police arrested six persons in connection with the incident. The police also booked both Jitendra Tiwari and his wife in the case.

The TMC, however, said the law would take its own course. “The police are acting as per the law. When an incident like this takes place, the police are bound to investigate the matter,” said senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim.