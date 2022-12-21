scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Asansol stampede deaths: BJP leader, councillor wife move HC seeking immunity from police action

BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari

BJP LEADER Jitendra Tiwari and his councillor wife Chaitali Tiwari on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking immunity from police action in a case related to the recent stampede in Asansol that led to three deaths.

The move from the BJP leaders came on a day when the police had gone to their residence in Asansol in Paschim Medinipur district to question them. However, after finding the house locked, the police summoned Chaitali Tiwari for questioning at 10 am on Thursday.

The court allowed the two leaders to file the petition on Tuesday. The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday before the single bench of Justice
Joy Sengupta.

Jitendra Tiwari told mediapersons, “On Monday, the police sent a notice to us saying they will come to our house on Tuesday. But we were not at home when they arrived. It is evident from the activities of the police that some TMC leaders do not want me to stay in West Bengal. They want to drive me out. But I will not bow my head under such intimidation and conspiracy. They are scared of our massive public support”

Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, “The police are doing its job. We have nothing to say on this. If anyone has done something wrong, it must be proved. Investigation must take place.”

On December 14, three persons, including a minor, were killed and eight others injured in a stampede during a blanket distribution programme organised by Chaitali Tiwari, BJP councillor from ward 27 under the Asansol Municipal Corporation..

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari attended the event. However, the tragic incident took place after both the leaders left the venue. According to the police, permission had not been granted for the event. A day later, the police arrested six persons in connection with the incident. The police also booked both Jitendra Tiwari and his wife in the case.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, the police detained BJP councillor Amit Tulsian in connection with the case. According to the police, he also attended
the event.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:10:30 am
