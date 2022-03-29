Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP shares video of ‘TMC MLA threatening voters’, EC seeks report

Ahead of the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll, the Election Commission has sought a report from the Paschim Bardhaman district magistrate into the purported video of a Trinamool MLA allegedly threatening people against voting for the BJP.

The EC’s move came following a complaint by the BJP, demanding the arrest of TMC’s Pandbeshwar MLA Narendranath Chakraborty.

In the purported video clip, shared by the BJP, Chakraborty could be heard asking TMC workers to keep BJP supporters away from voting.

The TMC MLA is allegedly heard saying: “Jara kottor BJP, Jader thamano jabe na. Tader chomkate hobe. Bolben, apni Jodi vote dite jan, ta hole dhore nebo, BJP-ke vote deben. Voter por apni kothay thakben, seta apnar nijer risk. Ar Jodi vote dite na jan, ta hole dhore nebo apni amader somorthon korchhen, apni bhalo bhabe thakun, byabsa korun, banijyo korun, chakri korun, amra apnar songe achhi. (Those who are hardcore BJP supporters and could not be stopped, should be threatened. Tell them if they go out for voting, then we will perceive that they have voted for the BJP, and after the election, where they will stay is their risk. On the other hand, if they don’t vote, then we will understand that they have supported us. Then they can stay wherever they want…do business, trading or job, we will be with them.)”

Chakraborty, however, rejected the charges, saying it was an old video. “It is a very old video and has nothing to do with the bypoll. The BJP is trying to mislead the voters. It will lose the by-election,” Chakraborty said.

Tweeting the video on Tuesday morning, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote, “Naren Chakraborty; @AITCofficial MLA of Pandabeswar Assembly can be seen issuing diktats to his underlings; how to stop BJP supporters from voting. Pandabeswar Assembly Segment falls under Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency where bypoll is going to be held in about two weeks time.”

The BJP has urged the EC to arrest the MLA and proscribe him from entering the constituency till the bypoll is over. “We have also written to the Asansol-Durgapur police commissioner, demanding strict action against him,” said BJP leader Sisir Bajoria.

Warning the TMC of a “retaliation”, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul said, “We do not believe in violence, but if our workers are threatened or beaten up, we will give an answer.”

Targeting the TMC over the video, another BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “He (Chakraborty) has done it on the instructions of his party. It’s TMC’s culture.”

TMC leader Firhad Hakim, however, said, “We believe in people only. Who says what, we do not bother. People voted for us because they believe in Mamata Banerjee, and we only believe in them.”

Pandabeswar is an assembly constituency in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency where the by-election is going to be held on April 12.