scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in a cattle smuggling case. The Birbhum unit president of TMC had sought bail on August 20, citing poor health.

Anubrata Mondal. (PTI/File)

A CBI court judge in Asansol, who is hearing the cattle smuggling case, has allegedly received a letter threatening his family members with drug cases if he did not grant bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in a cattle smuggling case. The Birbhum unit president of TMC had sought bail on August 20, citing poor health.

Newsmaker |Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net

With the CBI opposing his bail plea, describing him as a “highly influential person”, judge Rajesh Chakraborty had extended Mondal’s CBI custody till August 24.

Notably, the judge allegedly received the threat letter on August 20, the PTI reported. He has reportedly forwarded the letter to police and district administration for follow-up action. Chakraborty has also written to the district judge of Paschim Bardhaman, requesting him to take note of the “threat” and bring it to the notice of the registrar, Judicial Service, Appellate Side of the Calcutta High Court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

“With great anxiety, I do hereby forward to you a letter by one Bappa Chatterjee being addressed to the officer-in-charge of this court threatening that if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members would be implicated in the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act case with commercial quantity,” the judge’s letter read, according to the PTI.

Also read |CPM, BJP & Cong target Trinamool: ‘Their leaders feel comfortable in jail’

Meanwhile, Bappa Chatterjee, who allegedly sent the threat letter, has been identified as the head clerk of Executive Magistrate Court of Burdwan.

Bappa Chatterjee denied that he had sent any letter to the judge. “I have no clue about it (threat letter). I came to know about it through the media. I suspect someone used my name to malign me,” Chatterjee told mediapersons.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Meanwhile, a CBI team visited the additional district sub-registrar’s office in Birbhum on Tuesday to inquire about the properties owned by Anubrata Mondal and his relatives.

More from Kolkata

Sources in the CBI said they suspect that Anubrata Mondal bought properties in the name of others close to him. “Properties were transferred to others. Our team has seized documents and papers and are tallying them with the records available at the registrar office,” said a CBI official. —With PTI

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:42:58 am
Next Story

Freebies panel for suggestions, Parliament has to decide: CJI

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement