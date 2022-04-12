Asansol Bypolls: Violence breaks out as voting underway; BJP candidate alleges TMC workers attacked her

Updated: April 12, 2022 11:06:24 am
Violence broke out in Asansol Tuesday, where voting is underway. BJP’s candidate for the bypolls, Agnimitra Paul, alleged that people from the Trinamool Congress hurled stones at her convoy, while the police took no action, according to ANI.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Violence breaks out in Asansol where bypoll voting to Lok Sabha seat is underway. Agnimitra Paul, who is BJP candidate for the seat alleges, “TMC people attacked us, hurled stones at our convoy. Police doing nothing… ” pic.twitter.com/pdQGZWF57h
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022
The BJP candidate added that TMC workers attacked the security personnel with bamboo sticks.
