Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Breaking News

Asansol Bypolls: Violence breaks out as voting underway; BJP candidate alleges TMC workers attacked her

BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul, contesting from Asansol, accused the TMC party of violence.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 12, 2022 11:06:24 am
The BJP candidate has claimed that TMC workers attacked security personnel with bamboo sticks. (ANI)

Violence broke out in Asansol Tuesday, where voting is underway. BJP’s candidate for the bypolls, Agnimitra Paul, alleged that people from the Trinamool Congress hurled stones at her convoy, while the police took no action, according to ANI.

The BJP candidate added that TMC workers attacked the security personnel with bamboo sticks.

